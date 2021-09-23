Storm Team 11: Chilly start followed by a beautiful finish to Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, September 23, 2021



Summary

Quiet for a few more days with cooler than average temperatures ahead as we settle into a dry weather pattern through early next week.

Sweater Weather Overnight

Clear and very chilly tonight. Lows in the 40s in most spots, upper 30s in the mountains.



Fantastic Friday

Abundant sunshine Friday. Once you get past the morning chill, it will be a beautiful afternoon, especially if you’re not in the shade. A high of 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 60s to near 70 degrees in southwest Virginia and low to mid 60s in the mountains.



Great football weather tomorrow night! Just bring a jacket and/or a stadium blanket because it will cool quickly after the sun sets. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at kickoff before quickly falling into the 50s by the 2nd quarter. Temperatures early Saturday start off around 45 degrees with some high level clouds possible.



Weekend Forecast

Extremely cool nights and early mornings followed by milder afternoons are on tap for the weekend under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. We should be in the mid 70s for daytime highs in the Tri-Cities.

Next Week’s Outlook

Lows will be closer to average, around 50 degrees, by Monday morning. We won’t hit 80 degrees again until at least Monday afternoon.



A few stray showers are possible Tuesday or Wednesday but nothing significant is on the horizon at this point.