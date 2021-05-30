Storm Team 11: Chilly overnight followed by a warmer afternoon Memorial Day as clouds disperse

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 30, 2021



Near to slightly above average temperatures return starting Monday afternoon as the sunshine also makes a comeback!



Chilly Through Monday Morning

Clouds thin out tonight. Partly cloudy and chilly. Not record cold but still unseasonably chilly for late May with lows in the low to mid 40s. Fog is possible in spots toward morning.



Warming Trend Begins Monday Afternoon

We have a lot to be thankful for Monday. It’s Memorial Day so don’t forget to take some time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for us, but also enjoy the sunshine if you can! It will be mostly sunny. A warmer afternoon as we top out in the low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia with upper 70s, almost 80 degree temperatures in the Tri-Cities.



Partly cloudy and cool Monday night with lows between 50 and 52 degrees.



Little to No Rain Through Mid Week

More clouds Tuesday but some sunshine will still be mixed in. Warm with highs in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities, mid 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia. There could be a stray shower particularly in North Carolina and/or the mountains.



A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible Wednesday, especially west of I-81.



Rising Rain Threat Late Week

Mostly cloudy Thursday. Showers and storms likely. A couple could be strong to severe. Warm and muggy.



Still unsettled Friday with a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms expected at any time of the day.



At least a half inch of rain seems possible in most spots both days. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.