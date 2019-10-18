Storm Team 11: Chilly night, rain moves in tomorrow afternoon

Storm Team 11

Friday, October 18, 2019

Happy Friday!



Grab the jacket on your way out the door tonight for Touchdown Friday Night football! Temperatures will begin to dip in the low 50s and upper 40s by the end of the game. Waking up tomorrow temperatures will be near 37 degrees.

Tomorrow we will begin to see rain move in from Tropical Storm Nestor later in the afternoon into Sunday. Clouds will also begin to move in tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.There is a 60% chance of rain. Overnight temperatures wil be in the upper 40s.



Rain from the tropical system will move out by the afternoon Sunday. There is 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.



The next system is right on our door step for the next work week. Breezy conditions along with a slight rain chance move in Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday there is a 70% chance of rain.