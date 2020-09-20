Storm Team 11: Chilly mornings and mild afternoons ahead

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 19, 2020

A definite fall feel is here for the next 3 to 4 days!

Becoming partly cloudy overnight as we slowly get rid of the cloud cover and temperatures turn chilly by morning. A low of 46 degrees in the Tri-Cities, closer to 40 degrees in the mountains.



Sunshine returns for Sunday and lots of it is expected. Dry and pleasant with a high of 72 degrees, 60s in the mountains.



Clear and chilly Sunday night with a low of 44 degrees. Lows in the mid to upper 30s in the mountains above 4,000 feet.



Sunny skies Monday with the fall-like weather. The high at 72 degrees.



Monday night/early Tuesday may be a couple degrees cooler with temperatures possibly within a few degrees of the record low for September 22 (39 degrees).



Temperatures will start to warm up a bit by mid week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Slight rain chances are possible late in the week.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!