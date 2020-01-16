LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Chilly Change Today

Weather

STORM TEAM 11

Today

Chilly change arrives today thanks to a breezy NW wind sending in colder conditions. Morning temperatures will drop out of the 50’s and into the 40’s, with afternoon temperatures near 50.

Weekend Outlook

Rain threat returns Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves into the region. Not only are we expecting widespread rain, but this system will drive in significantly colder conditions.

Deep Freeze Next Week

Get ready for the coldest weather of the winter season as temperatures will remain below freezing from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning

