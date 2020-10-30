Storm Team 11: Chilly change today with a seasonably cool end to the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chilly Change

Seasonable change returns today, with a cool breeze leading to a drastic drop in temperatures compared to yesterday. Afternoon highs will not be far from those morning conditions, with low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 40’s in the mountains.

October-Like Weekend

A bright and beautiful Saturday means a great Halloween for those trick-or-treaters Saturday evening. Highs will be close to 60, while evening temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50’s with a clear sky.

A clipper system Sunday will bring in clouds and a small chance for showers, while ushering in a fresh dose of fall air which will be felt early next week.

Great time to download our WJHL Weather App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss