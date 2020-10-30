Storm Team 11: Chilly change today with a seasonably cool end to the week

Chilly Change

Seasonable change returns today, with a cool breeze leading to a drastic drop in temperatures compared to yesterday. Afternoon highs will not be far from those morning conditions, with low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 40’s in the mountains.

October-Like Weekend

A bright and beautiful Saturday means a great Halloween for those trick-or-treaters Saturday evening. Highs will be close to 60, while evening temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50’s with a clear sky.

A clipper system Sunday will bring in clouds and a small chance for showers, while ushering in a fresh dose of fall air which will be felt early next week.