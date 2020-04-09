Storm Team 11: Chilly brisk winds tonight with a frost and freeze on the way after that

Some strong or severe thunderstorms dropping down through southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky could make it into parts of east Tennessee and North Carolina as well. We will watch another round of showers and thunderstorms overnight, especially between 2 and 5 AM, but it could arrive as early as Midnight in spots.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the western half of our area under an “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather. That means scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible. Damaging winds and large hail are the main potential threat. Have a way to receive warnings while you’re sleeping!