Storm Team 11: Chilly breeze Sunday before a warm up arrives in a few days

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, March 6, 2021

Staying chilly through the rest of the weekend before a gradual springtime warm up comes our way!

Plenty of stars tonight, a few clouds late during the overnight to the north of the Tri-Cities. A cold low of 24 degrees.

Some early morning clouds in spots with a stray snow flurry possible near the Virginia/West Virginia border, and up toward the Roanoke Valley, but for the most part it looks too dry for much of anything. Otherwise, sunny the rest of the day. Cool and breezy with winds out of the west between 10 and 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph. A high of 51 in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 40s in the mountains.

Clear and very cold Sunday night. A low of 22 degrees.

Abundant sunshine Monday. A warmer afternoon in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities, 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the higher elevations.

It gets warmer each day through the work week. Highs in the 60s Tuesday, closer to 70 degrees as early as Wednesday afternoon. We're more likely to reach or exceed 70 degrees Thursday and Friday as it stays fairly dry.