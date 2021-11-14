Storm Team 11: Chilly ahead of a mid week warm up

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for an up and down week in the temperature department! It will be cold next 36 hours before a warmer change moves in for a couple days. We’ll end the workweek cooler again followed by a possible slight warm up next weekend. A majority of the week stays dry but we’ll be dodging some showers Thursday.

Cold Tonight and Monday

Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy tonight. Light showers and a few flurries or light snow showers are expected mainly north of the Tri-Cities in eastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia down to the higher terrain near the Tennessee/North Carolina border. Breezy west winds around 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts still expected, especially in North Carolina where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Lows in the mid to upper 20s outside of the Tri-Cities, around 30 to 32 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Morning clouds should give way to plenty of sunshine most of the rest of Monday. Another chilly day. Not as windy, but still on the breezy side at times. A high around 48 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 40s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia.

Passing clouds Monday night. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Mid Week Warm Up

Sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday. There will be a few clouds from time to time. Warming up. Highs mainly in the 50s, around 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities

Mostly sunny Wednesday. Very mild with highs well into the 60s, around 68 to 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Next Weather Maker

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. A line of showers will work through and will probably weaken as it moves from northwest to southeast across our area. Slightly cooler. A high of 62 degrees

Cooling Down Again

Mostly sunny and much cooler Friday. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.