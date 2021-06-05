Storm Team 11: Chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, June 5, 2021

A daily dose of showers and thunderstorms in spots returns starting Sunday and continuing through next week.

Partly cloudy skies this evening with an increase in clouds overnight. Very mild with a low of 62 degrees.



More clouds than sun Sunday especially by late morning. There may be a shower or two in the morning before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in our southern areas first around late morning to noon before gradually pushing north through the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the mountains, upper 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia and mid 80s in the Tri-Cities.



Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few showers continuing. A low of 64 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Monday with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. The high at 83 degrees in the Tri-Cities, 70s in southwest Virginia.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also likely Tuesday and Wednesday mainly driven by the humidity and a few disturbances in the atmosphere.



A reinforcing potential for showers, thunderstorms and locally heavy rain look quite possible Friday and maybe Saturday.