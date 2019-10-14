Storm Team 11: Calm and clear evening, chilly tonight

Storm Team 11

Monday, October 14, 2019

Happy Monday!



After a day of sunshine and highs in the 70s, we will dip into the mid 40s overnight. The calm and clear conditions will continue this evening into the overnight hours.



Tuesday more sunshine is in the forecast for most of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We will begin to see some clouds move into the region late into the day tomorrow. This is our next weather maker!



Overnight Tuesday there is a 70% chance of scattered showers. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.



The rain chances continue for the first half of Wednesday. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s. Overnight Wednesday lows will be in the upper 30s.



Sunshine and cooler temperatures on Thursday will continue through the start of the weekend!