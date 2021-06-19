Storm Team 11: Bulk of tropical moisture stays south of us Sunday, Showers in spots

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, June 19, 2021



Summary

Some passing showers and a thunderstorm or two for the rest of the weekend mainly in parts of east Tennessee and North Carolina. Our best rain chances will be later Monday into Tuesday.



Rain Clips Part of the Area Father’s Day

It will be mostly cloudy and mild tonight. There could be a quick shower, especially in east Tennessee and far northern southwest Virginia as we’re in between two storm systems. Lows in the low 60s in southwest Virginia, near 65 in the Tri-Cities.



Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in Louisiana Saturday morning and has caused some flooding rains along the Gulf Coast and deep south. That rain shield will spread across the Carolinas Sunday, mainly staying just to our southeast. We’ll have times of sun and clouds Sunday, which is Father’s Day. Highs generally in the mid 80s, mid to upper 70s in the mountains. There will be some thundershowers around mainly in the southern half of our area and over the mountains. Bring the rain gear if you’re heading to Roan Mountain for the Rhododendron Festival. If you do see showers, it could be off and on. There is just a 30 percent chance of rain overall across the region.



Occasional cloud cover Sunday night. A few passing showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.



Rain Becomes More Widespread Later Monday into Tuesday

Partly cloudy Monday. Hot and breezy with increasing showers and thunderstorms. A few showers around in the morning will lead to higher rain chances later in the day and at night. The high at 89 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low 80s elsewhere.



There could be some strong to severe thunderstorms Monday evening through early Tuesday. Cloud cover starts to decrease Tuesday afternoon. We’ll average about a half inch to 1 inch of rain through Tuesday, more in parts of the higher terrain, especially in North Carolina. Highs in 70s Tuesday region-wide.



Comfortable Mid-Week

Humidity starts dropping by Tuesday night with lows back in the 50s Wednesday morning. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and dry weather Wednesday and Thursday.