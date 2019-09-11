Storm Team 11: Broke record high today, could see more record highs this week

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Good evening!

We broke today’s high temperature of 95 degrees previously set in 1939 by hitting 96 degrees at the Tri-Cities Airport!



The trend of breaking, or near breaking, high temperatures continues the next few days.

Tonight we cool comfortably into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Tomorrow’s forecast high temperature is 94 degrees. There is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms, especially in the mountains.



Wednesday evening will be another comfortable and calm night with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.



More 90s are in the forecast the rest of the week with lots of sunshine, along with a slight chance of rain.