Storm Team 11: Brighter day ahead with milder conditions

Cool Weather Continues

Areas of frost and near-record lows this morning mean an extra chilly start, while the sunshine will provide a quick warm-up through the morning. Temperatures will warm from the 30s to the upper 50s by midday, with upper 60s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50s in the mountains. A spotty shower is possible in the higher elevations, but overall looks dry.

Warmer Weekend

Warmer weather is coming back for the weekend with sunshine and low to mid-70s Saturday. Sunday will be mild but with some scattered showers around Sunday afternoon.

May-like Warmth is back

Next week will once again feel like May. The warmer weather will mean some storm potential along with some scattered showers possible early to mid next week.

