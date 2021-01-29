Storm Team 11: Bright, beautiful and cold Friday

Bright and Beautiful

It’s a cold and crisp Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the teens this morning. Afternoon temperatures will stay chilly despite the sunshine with upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 20’s in the mountains.

Weekend Change

The weekend starts off sunny and dry, while moisture begins to move into the region Saturday night. With such dry air in place, the moisture will evaporate before reaching the ground. This evaporation process will cool the atmosphere and allow for another chance for snow in the mountains. Although Tri-Cities may briefly start off as snow, this event will be mostly rain in the lower elevations.

Given the mountain snow threat Saturday night, accumulations are possible, with around 1 to 3 inches in the higher elevations of SW VA and over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Next Week

Colder air is back Monday, with light rain and snow showers Monday, and flurries Tuesday.