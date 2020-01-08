Storm Team 11: Bright, Beautiful and Breezy

STORM TEAM 11

Today

Bright, beautiful and breezy today with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Winds will be especially strong in the mountains with gusts over 30 to 40 mph possible. High wind warnings and wind advisories remain in effect through the afternoon.

Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will not impact the region until late Friday with a few scattered showers possible.

More significant change comes Saturday, with strong gusty winds and very warm conditions with temperatures in the 70’s. A strong cold front arrives Saturday evening giving us a good chance for heavy rain.

