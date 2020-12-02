Storm Team 11: Bright and cold with chilling winds Wednesday

Sunny and Cold Day

Conditions are extra crisp this morning with temperatures in the teens to low 20’s. A cold breeze is sending those chill values into the single digits and low to mid teens. Sunshine is back with a bright and cold day with low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Weekday Warm-Up

A brief warm-up is expected Thursday into Friday with highs back in the 50’s.

Weekend Weather Changes

Another weather maker moves into the region late Friday and into the weekend. This one will mainly be a rainmaker, with a few showers late Friday, while the best time for rain comes Friday night into Saturday morning. A mountain mix is possible Saturday morning as colder air moves in.

Conditions dry out Sunday, while watching another system that is expected to bring a chance for snow showers Monday and Tuesday of next week.