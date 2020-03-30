Storm Team 11: Bright and Breezy Today

STORM TEAM 11

Nice Start to the Week

Temperatures are trending cooler today, with highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s to low 60’s in the higher elevations.

Wet Weather Returns

A rain maker arrives during the day Tuesday, with widespread rain from midday to midnight. Temperatures will be cool, with 40’s in the mountains, low 50’s in the Tri-Cities.

Weekday Outlook

Cloudy and cool conditions continue into Wednesday, while the sunshine returns Thursday and Friday along with seasonable temperatures in the 60’s.

