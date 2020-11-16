Storm Team 11: Bright and breezy Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nice November Day

Expect a seasonable day, with plenty of sunshine along with a cool westerly breeze. High temperatures will range from the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, with mid to upper 40’s in the higher elevations.

Staying Chilly in the Coming Days

High pressure will continue to provide bright and beautiful days ahead, along with a chilly breeze and below average temperatures.

Weekend Warm-Up

A wind shift back to the southwest will usher in some milder air late in the week and into the weekend with mainly rain free conditions.

Great time to download our WJHL Weather App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss