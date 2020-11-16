Storm Team 11: Bright and breezy Monday

Nice November Day
Expect a seasonable day, with plenty of sunshine along with a cool westerly breeze. High temperatures will range from the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, with mid to upper 40’s in the higher elevations.
Staying Chilly in the Coming Days
High pressure will continue to provide bright and beautiful days ahead, along with a chilly breeze and below average temperatures.
Weekend Warm-Up
A wind shift back to the southwest will usher in some milder air late in the week and into the weekend with mainly rain free conditions.
