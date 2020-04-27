STORM TEAM 11

Bright and Beautiful

The sunshine is back in full force today with a bright and beautiful weather set-up today and tomorrow. After a chilly start this morning, enjoy a sunny finish this afternoon with highs approaching the mid 60’s. Tuesday’s temperatures will be very mild with low 70’s.

Unsettled Mid-Week Weather

Another storm system moves in Wednesday afternoon with rain and storms likely. Although the severe threat is very low, conditions will be very wet and unsettled, with windy conditions in the mountains, along with heavy rain across the region.

Weekend Outlook

As we look into the first weekend of May, get ready to enjoy a nice warm weekend with summer-like warmth as highs approach 80.

