Storm Team 11: Bright and Beautiful Weather is Back

STORM TEAM 11
Wednesday
Waking up to a cold and frosty morning, but with plenty of sunshine today, conditions warm up nicely with highs near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.
Looking Ahead
We will continue to enjoy the sunshine Thursday, while a few rain clouds will pass by briefly Friday.
Weekend Outlook
Weather conditions are looking good with seasonable 50’s and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.
Download WJHL Weather App
Follow the latest updates
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL