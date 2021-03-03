Storm Team 11: Bright and beautiful weather continues

We are back in the 30s this morning making this a seasonably chilly early March morning. Sunshine will feel nice this afternoon along with low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Temperatures are trending a little cooler for the weekend in the upper 40’s to near 50, but overall, still bright and beautiful. We rebound back into the upper 50’s to low 60’s by early next week.

Rain threat will be mainly absent this week with an extended time to dry out. Sunshine and 50’s is exactly where we expect to be for the first full week of March.