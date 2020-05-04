Storm Team 11: Bright and Beautiful Today

STORM TEAM 11

Sunny and Warm

A cool front will deliver a fresh dose of dry and pleasant conditions with a beautiful sunny and warm day ahead. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60’s in the mountains, upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Wet Weather Ahead

Widespread rain and storms are expected overnight, with a wet Tuesday morning. Additional scattered showers and storms will be around through Tuesday afternoon.

March-Like Weather

Cooler conditions return mid-week, with highs only in the 50’s Wednesday, with a cooler trend into the weekend. Showers will be possible Wednesday, followed by another good chance for rain Friday.

