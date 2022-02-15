Warming up

What a beautiful and bright day with a quick warm-up through the morning! Temperatures will be in the mid 40s midday and mid 50s mid-afternoon.

Spring-like warmth

A warming trend continues Wednesday with breezy and mild low 60s.

Warm, windy and wet

Our next weather maker moves in Thursday bringing in high winds, warm temperatures, and heavy rain Thursday night.

Temperatures will be warm during the afternoon with upper 60s in the Tri-Cities. Winds will increase from the south through the day, and given our topography, high winds are likely along the foothills of East Tennessee Thursday afternoon through Thursday night which means a potential for downed trees and power lines.

Heavy rain is expected late evening into the overnight hours.

Weekend Outlook

We are back to seasonal conditions with sunshine and low 50s Saturday, mid to upper 50s Sunday.

