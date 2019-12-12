Storm Team 11: Bright and Beautiful Today, Icy Threat Tonight

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

After a frosty start this morning, we get to enjoy another beautiful and bright day with a quick rise in temperatures this morning from the low 20’s to the low 40’s by midday. Highs will approach the upper 40’s in Tri-Cities, low 40’s in the mountains.

Icy Set-Up

Moisture surges into the area tonight, and with temperatures above freezing in the atmosphere, precipitation will fall as rain. With ground temperatures at or below freezing, the rain has the potential to freeze, creating some slick spots on roads late tonight into early Friday.

