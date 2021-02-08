Storm Team 11: Patchy ice Monday morning before afternoon warm up

Beautiful and Bright
With plenty of melting snow Sunday, watch out for the possibility of some patchy ice this morning, especially in the higher elevations. Otherwise, conditions are clear and cold with a nice warming trend today. With sunshine and a south wind, temperatures will rebound nicely into the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.
Seasonably Mild Next Few Days
An incoming system will offer clouds and a small rain threat Tuesday. Otherwise, temperatures will be seasonably mild in the 50’s, with mid 50’s by Wednesday.
Soggy System
A widespread rainmaker is moving in Thursday with mainly rain for the region along with temperatures in the 40’s.
Weekend Outlook
Another system looks to develop and deliver rain and snow to the region primarily on Sunday, but given the varying solutions from some models, there remains some uncertainty, so expect some changes in the coming days as we continue to get better clarity.