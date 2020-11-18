Storm Team 11: Temperatures begin slow rise as winds die down today

Bright and Beautiful

It’s a clear and crisp start on this mid-November Wednesday with widespread 20’s. We get to enjoy another bright and beautiful day without all of the wind with a slow rise in temperatures into the upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s to low 40’s in the mountains.

Warm-Up Begins

After another cold night ahead, temperatures will be noticeably warmer beginning Thursday, with highs nearing 60. The warm-up continues through Friday.

Weekend Warm-Up

Some added warmth along with plenty of sunshine will result in a beautiful and milder weekend. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, to the upper 50’s to low 60’s in the mountains.