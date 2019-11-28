Storm Team 11: Bright and Beautiful Thanksgiving Day

STORM TEAM 11

Thanksgiving Day

What a great day to enjoy Thanksgiving with sunshine and a chilly breeze here in the Tri-Cities. A blustery wind will continue over the Blue Ridge Mountains where wind advisories and high wind warnings continue, so be careful if your travels take you over the mountains today.

Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Friday stays quiet with seasonably cool conditions. Rain threat returns late Saturday into Saturday night with rain likely through Sunday morning. Colder air arrives Sunday night with scattered rain and snow showers developing Monday. Mountain accumulation will be possible during the day Monday.

