Storm Team 11: Bright and beautiful Monday, rain/snow showers return Tuesday

Storm Team 11



Sunday, January 5, 2019



Good evening!



Tonight, a few passing clouds are in the forecast with lows near 30 degrees.



Monday looks to be a bright and beautiful day after some morning clouds. Highs will be near 48 degrees. Overnight temperatures will dip near 32 degrees as cloud cover increases once again.



The next weather maker moves in early Tuesday morning. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and snow showers. By later in the afternoon, clearing conditions are in store. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be near 46 degrees. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s.



We remain dry Wednesday and Thursday as chilly afternoons and cold nights persist.



Friday the next weather maker moves in. Producing showers into Saturday with some locally heavy rain possible. There is a 60% chance of rain on Friday with highs warming near 61 degrees. Saturday brings a 70% chance of rain with highs near 63 degrees.



Have a great night!