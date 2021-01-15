Storm Team 11: Briefly sunnier this afternoon, accumulating snow this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, January 15, 2020



First Wave of Moisture Ends This Afternoon

A system started moving through our area this morning is giving us areas of rain with a bit of snow or sleet mixing in over the lower elevations. The higher terrain is getting some snow basically above 3,000 feet with some snow-covered roads there.



Accumulations will be light, around 1 inch near the Virginia/Kentucky border and the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina. Those are snowfall totals through Friday only.

Conditions partially clear, at least for a brief time this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.

Cold Winter Weekend Ahead

A blast of cold air will arrive Saturday bringing with it scattered snow showers and occasional squalls with the potential for a quick accumulation along with brief gusty winds. Accumulations will vary from 1 to 4 inches in the mountains, locally up to 6 inches on the highest peaks to a dusting up to an inch or so in the Tri-cities. A couple spots in the valleys may get closer to 2 inches if a snow band sets up over a particular area.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid 30’s with wind chill values in the teens and 20’s. Light snow will be possible Sunday with a continued extra cold weather pattern.

More Winter Early Next Week

Another system Monday will keep those snow showers around with a continued cold weather pattern with highs only in the 30’s.