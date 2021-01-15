Storm Team 11: Briefly sunnier this afternoon, accumulating snow this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Friday, January 15, 2020
First Wave of Moisture Ends This Afternoon
A system started moving through our area this morning is giving us areas of rain with a bit of snow or sleet mixing in over the lower elevations. The higher terrain is getting some snow basically above 3,000 feet with some snow-covered roads there.
Accumulations will be light, around 1 inch near the Virginia/Kentucky border and the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina. Those are snowfall totals through Friday only.
Conditions partially clear, at least for a brief time this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.
Cold Winter Weekend Ahead
A blast of cold air will arrive Saturday bringing with it scattered snow showers and occasional squalls with the potential for a quick accumulation along with brief gusty winds. Accumulations will vary from 1 to 4 inches in the mountains, locally up to 6 inches on the highest peaks to a dusting up to an inch or so in the Tri-cities. A couple spots in the valleys may get closer to 2 inches if a snow band sets up over a particular area.
Highs this weekend will be in the mid 30’s with wind chill values in the teens and 20’s. Light snow will be possible Sunday with a continued extra cold weather pattern.
More Winter Early Next Week
Another system Monday will keep those snow showers around with a continued cold weather pattern with highs only in the 30’s.
Staying Active with A Rainier Pattern Mid Next Week
We will see some sunshine return Tuesday with highs in the to low to mid 40’s. There could be some rain mixing with snow Tuesday night. As we go into Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures warm up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Areas of rain appears likely Thursday.
