Storm Team 11: Brief shower this morning, refreshing afternoon change

Refreshing Change

A few brief showers will be possible this morning, followed by a cool front that will deliver some milder change and a refreshing breeze this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the higher elevations. A great way to track the rain is with our interactive radar

Tropical Moisture

Another tropical system will be impacting the gulf coast the next few days. The remnants will drift northward towards our region mid-week, with the best time for rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

Fall-Like Weekend Ahead

Another cold front will usher in some fall-like change this weekend. We are talking highs in the mid 70’s, with lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.