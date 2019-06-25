Storm Team 11: Brief Shower, Mild Breeze This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday Forecast

With a cold front moving through, lower humidity and a mild breeze means pleasant changes today. A few brief showers will be possible today but nothing widespread, while temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 80’s Tri-Cities, 70’s in the higher elevations.

Weekday Outlook

With high pressure our dominant weather maker, expect plenty of sunshine and summer heat with a relatively dry week ahead. Only isolated storms will be possible Friday and through this coming weekend.

