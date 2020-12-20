Storm Team 11: Breezy with more sunshine Monday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, December 20, 2020



Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with drizzle, sprinkles or very light rain possible in spots. The low at 36 degrees.

Morning clouds and patchy drizzle will give way to at least a few hours of sunshine Monday afternoon. Cool and breezy. Winds out of the west and southwest between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, higher in the mountains. A high near 50 degrees, closer to 40 degrees in the higher elevations.

We’ll be in and out of the cloud cover Monday night. Blustery winds continue and may gust to 40 or 50 mph in the mountains at times. There is a slight chance of light snow or wintry mix in the mountain. A low of 31 degrees.

Becoming mostly sunny Tuesday after some clouds first thing. Cool and still a bit breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We are still on track to hit the low to mid 50s Wednesday as cloud cover increases ahead of our next weather maker. Rain may move in as early as late Wednesday night, but it is more likely Thursday morning.

A strong storm system will give us rain, heavy at times Thursday, especially early in the day. Colder air is still expected to meet up with the moisture at some point late in the day or at night, which means there is a good likelihood that rain will turn to snow Christmas Eve. Highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees Thursday will come in the morning as temperatures take a nosedive the rest of the day falling into the 30s during the afternoon.

It is too early to say how much, if any, snow accumulation we will receive. However, it does look like our odds of a White Christmas continue to go up. There is a good chance snow showers will continue Christmas Day. Exact timing is still unclear and will become more clear in the next couple days. We will have a better idea on how much snowfall to expect starting Wednesday. Stay tuned!

I don’t want to ignore the fact that arctic cold will be moving in Friday and Saturday either. Highs will likely be in the 20s to near 30 degrees Christmas Day with lows in the teens. When you account for the wind, it may feel like the single digits to near 0 degrees in the Tri-Cities.