Storm Team 11: Breezy & Mild Today, Record Heat and Strong Storms Saturday

STORM TEAM 11
Today
Mainly cloudy, breezy and mild with low to mid 60’s this afternoon which means near record highs.
Weekend Weather
Record heat looks very likely Saturday afternoon with low to mid 70’s. A tremendous amount of wind also means a very windy day, with high winds likely in the mountains. Most of the day will be dry, but a squall line is expected Saturday evening into Saturday Night.
Storm Threat
Record warmth will support the chance for storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. Although the greatest risk for severe storms stays south, a squall line will provide the potential for damaging winds and heavy. Main impact looks to be from around 7pm to midnight.
Download WJHL Weather App
Follow the latest updates
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL