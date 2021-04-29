LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Breezy and warm with an evening storm threat

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and Storms This Evening 

It’s day 3 of our summer heat with low 80s again this afternoon. With an approaching cold front, scattered showers will be around this afternoon, with an even more significant weather change this evening through tonight. A line of showers and storms is expected late this evening with a small potential for a few strong storms through midnight.   

Cooler Friday 

Refreshing change comes Friday as temperatures will be back in the 60s to near 70.  We could see some patchy frost outside of the Tri-Cities with lows in the upper 30s.  

Weekend Outlook 

Saturday will be perfect with sunshine and low 70’s.  Temperatures will be warmer Sunday with highs near 80.  There could be some showers Sunday evening into Sunday night.  

Unsettled Next Week 

Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday into Tuesday as an unsettled weather pattern sets up early next week.  

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP 

Google Play   

Apple Store 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss