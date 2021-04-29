Storm Team 11: Breezy and warm with an evening storm threat

Rain and Storms This Evening

It’s day 3 of our summer heat with low 80s again this afternoon. With an approaching cold front, scattered showers will be around this afternoon, with an even more significant weather change this evening through tonight. A line of showers and storms is expected late this evening with a small potential for a few strong storms through midnight.

Cooler Friday

Refreshing change comes Friday as temperatures will be back in the 60s to near 70. We could see some patchy frost outside of the Tri-Cities with lows in the upper 30s.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be perfect with sunshine and low 70’s. Temperatures will be warmer Sunday with highs near 80. There could be some showers Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Unsettled Next Week

Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday into Tuesday as an unsettled weather pattern sets up early next week.

