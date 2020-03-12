Storm Team 11: Breezy and warm today while watching an evening storm threat

STORM TEAM 11

Storm Risk Today

A breezy and warm afternoon means very spring-like conditions today with low 70’s. The extra warmth will add to the storm risk this evening into tonight with scattered storms expected to evolve across the region.

Initial development looks to be across western and northern areas of Kentucky late this afternoon, with storm development building east and south into the evening and overnight hours. Although greatest risk is west of the Tri-Cities, we could some some strong to severe storms this evening with the greatest risk being strong damaging winds.

Rain Threat Continues

Rain will continue into early Friday before conditions dry out quickly during the day. Another rainmaker is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

