Storm Team 11: Breezy and Milder Today, Record Weekend Heat

Today
We get to enjoy another sunny day with a mild afternoon breeze. Winds intensify over the the TN side of the Blue Ridge Mountains this afternoon into this evening where a wind advisory is in effect.
Next Weather Maker
A strong system will evolve Friday and into the weekend with strong south winds ushering in some spring-like air, which means a breezy and warm set-up Friday and Saturday.
A cold front arrives Saturday evening setting the stage for a line of strong storms. Although the greatest risk for severe storms remains south, a line of storms is expected where strong gusty winds will be the primary threat.
