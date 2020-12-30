Storm Team 11: Breezy and milder day ahead

Warming Trend Continues

Temperatures will continue to rise with a strengthening south wind ushering in even warmer air. Highs will be approaching the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 40’s in the mountains.

Warm End to 2020

Temperatures continue to rise with highs near 60 Thursday. Overall rain threat looks limited mainly due to downsloping winds.

Mild New Year’s Eve Night

With a limited rain threat, Thursday night looks relatively dry as we ring in the new year along with a breezy and mild evening with temperatures in the mid 50’s.

Warm and Wet New Year’s Day

Moisture will overtake the region Friday with a very windy, wet and warm first day of 2021. Winds will be strong, with gusts over 50 mph in the mountains and foothills of east TN Friday morning. Temperatures will be warm with mid 60’s.