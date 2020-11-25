Storm Team 11: Breezy and mild with rain this evening through tonight

Breezy and Mild Today, Rain Tonight

Expect another nice day with a mild breeze helping to give those temperatures a boost into the mid 60’s in Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. Rain will be around later this evening, with rain becoming likely overnight.

Mild Thanksgiving

Showers will quickly end Thanksgiving morning with a breezy and mild afternoon with mid to upper 60’s.

Looking Good Through Holiday Weekend

We hold on to the mild 60’s Friday and through much of the weekend, while the rain threat holds off until Sunday night.

Winter Weather Early Next Week

A strong storm system will begin to impact the region Sunday night into Monday morning with widespread rain and windy conditions. Low pressure will pull in winter cold temperatures Monday night, allowing for a transition from rain to snow showers. Light accumulations are possible for the higher elevations, while less likely for the Tri-Cities.