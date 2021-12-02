Storm Team 11: Breezy and mild today

Weather

Milder Change Today 

We get to enjoy a very mild Thursday with a mostly sunny and breezy day ahead.  Highs will be approaching the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, mid 50s in the mountains.  

Warming Trend Continues 

Conditions will be even warmer Friday with highs in the upper 60’s along with a mostly sunny sky.    

Warm Weekend Ahead 

A cold front will stall out just to our north Saturday, but with a cloudier sky, temperatures will be cooler in the low 60’s Saturday afternoon.  A warmer breeze returns Sunday along with more sunshine and we get to enjoy a warm finish to the weekend with mid 60’s. 

Cool and Wet Next Week 

A cold front is expected Monday morning which will end out warm stretch and provide some wet and cooler changes.  Widespread rain is looking increasingly likely along with a change to a wintry mix in the mountains as temperatures drop.  Highs will be below average in the upper 40’s. 

