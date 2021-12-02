Storm Team 11: Breezy and mild today

Milder Change Today

We get to enjoy a very mild Thursday with a mostly sunny and breezy day ahead. Highs will be approaching the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, mid 50s in the mountains.

Warming Trend Continues

Conditions will be even warmer Friday with highs in the upper 60’s along with a mostly sunny sky.

Warm Weekend Ahead

A cold front will stall out just to our north Saturday, but with a cloudier sky, temperatures will be cooler in the low 60’s Saturday afternoon. A warmer breeze returns Sunday along with more sunshine and we get to enjoy a warm finish to the weekend with mid 60’s.

Cool and Wet Next Week

A cold front is expected Monday morning which will end out warm stretch and provide some wet and cooler changes. Widespread rain is looking increasingly likely along with a change to a wintry mix in the mountains as temperatures drop. Highs will be below average in the upper 40’s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP