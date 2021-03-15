Storm Team 11: Breezy and mild today, rain threat this evening through tonight

Breezy and Mild Today, Rain Threat Tonight
After some early morning sprinkles, downsloping will dry the air out into the afternoon which means some sunshine and mild temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. The rain threat returns later this evening for parts of Kentucky and SW VA, while Tri-Cities can expect scattered showers tonight.
Warm Mid-Week
After some morning showers Tuesday, conditions dry out during the day with even milder upper 60’s. We should get into the low 70’s Wednesday before a rain threat returns Wednesday evening.
Storm Threat Thursday
A storm system will move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday. The timing of the system overnight will limit instability, keeping the severe storm threat low. Rain is expected to be heavy while the severe storm threat will remain very low Thursday morning.
Cooler Weekend Ahead
Cooler air settles in for the first weekend of Spring as highs will remain in the 50’s.