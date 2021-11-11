Storm Team 11: Breezy and mild today, rain likely this evening

Rain Returns

Expect weather to remain nice through the day with a breezy and mild afternoon with highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s to low 60’s in the mountains.

Change will come quickly by the end of the day with a line of showers expected this evening through midnight. Conditions will be wet for everyone, drying out quickly overnight.

Seasonable Friday

Weather change Friday will remind us of how beautiful November can be with a cooler and more seasonable finish to the work week with highs near 60 with lots of sunshine, highs in the upper 40’s in the mountains.

Chilly Change this Weekend

Another system will drive in colder change Saturday with a cloudy and chilly start to the weekend. We could see some sprinkles and mountain flurries during the morning, while conditions will clear Saturday afternoon.

Another system will give us a slight chance for some showers late in the day. Given the cooler temperatures in the mountains, a wintry mix is possible.

