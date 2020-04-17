Storm Team 11: Breezy and Mild Friday

STORM TEAM 11

Breezy and Milder Today

From frosty to fabulous, Friday afternoon will be exceptionally nice, with a mild breezy and warmer highs near 70.

Rain Saturday

Rain arrives early Saturday morning, followed by a sunny afternoon with low 60’s.

Rain Sunday

Another rainmaker will spread showers back into our region Sunday afternoon. While a storm threat stays south, showers will be scattered Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Download WJHL Weather App

https://www.wjhl.com/download-the-wjhl-app/

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf