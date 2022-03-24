Breezy and Cooler Today

Cooler air continues to spill into the region thanks to a cold front. Expect a cooler, more seasonable day ahead along with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50’s in the mountains, low to mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities.

Chilly Friday

Another cold front arrives tonight which will usher in even cooler conditions. Along with a cloudy sky, temperatures will be chilly Friday afternoon with low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Chilly Weekend

Get ready for an early March-like chill as a blast of chilly air arrives early Saturday morning. Showers will be possible in the Tri-Cities, mixed with some light snow in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 40’s to near 50 in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s to low 40’s in the mountains.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP