Storm Team 11: Breezy and cooler today as sun peeks through clouds, Frost possible early Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, April 15, 2021



April-like Change

Cooler air is filtering in today. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with afternoon temperatures in the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 50’s in the mountains. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will be out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts.

Staying Cool

The end of the week is still looking cool with patchy frost possible Friday morning. Temperatures start off in the mid 30’s Friday morning. Highs in the low 60’s Friday afternoon. The low Friday night will be around 39 to 40 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be around Saturday, especially during the afternoon with cool highs in the upper 50’s with mainly cloudy skies. A few light showers will linger Sunday with highs in the low 60’s.

Extended Outlook

Our weather pattern will continue to favor a cooler setup next week with high temperatures mainly in the 60’s. We may approach 70 degrees briefly around Tuesday in the Tri-Cities.

A drying trend is possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.