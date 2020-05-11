Storm Team 11: Breezy and Cool Monday

STORM TEAM 11

Cool Day Ahead

A cold front moved through early this morning ushering in a fresh dose of cool air. Temperatures today will be more March-like with upper 50’s Tri-Cities, with upper 40’s in the mountains.

Cool Couple of Days

Additional cool days are ahead, with clouds and near 60 Tuesday, and a few showers mid-week Wednesday along with low 60’s.

Big Late Week Warm-Up

High pressure will promote a nice late week warm-up, with warm sunshine and upper 70’s to low 80’s beginning Thursday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf