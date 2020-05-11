Storm Team 11: Breezy and Cool Monday

STORM TEAM 11
Cool Day Ahead
A cold front moved through early this morning ushering in a fresh dose of cool air. Temperatures today will be more March-like with upper 50’s Tri-Cities, with upper 40’s in the mountains.
Cool Couple of Days
Additional cool days are ahead, with clouds and near 60 Tuesday, and a few showers mid-week Wednesday along with low 60’s.
Big Late Week Warm-Up
High pressure will promote a nice late week warm-up, with warm sunshine and upper 70’s to low 80’s beginning Thursday.
Download WJHL Weather App
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf