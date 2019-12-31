Storm Team 11: Breezy and chilly day, cold end to 2019

Storm Team 11



Tuesday, December 31, 2019



Happy New Years Eve!



Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. It will be breezy and cold as highs only near 44 degrees and winds remain around 5-15 mph from the west.



Tonight for your New Years Eve festivities, expect temperatures to already be in the upper 30s a few hours after sunset. By the time we ring in 2020, temperatures will be in the mid 30s. We eventually dip near 29 degrees by the end of the night. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with winds around 5-10 mph.



New Years Day will be another chilly one with highs near 46 degrees, but winds finally calm down to around 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.



Rain chances return Thursday. There is an 80% chance of rain with the potential of heavy rain at times as this weather maker surges in moisture from the Gulf. Highs will be near 45 degrees.



Have a great day and a Happy New Year!