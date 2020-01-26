Storm Team 11: Breaks of sunshine toward midday Sunday followed by another chance of rain and snow

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

January 25, 2020



Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with a few flurries around. The low near 32 degrees. Some upper 20s in the higher elevations.

Sunday starts off with cloud cover and a few flurries. Winds will be breezy at times. A brief bout of sunshine is expected late morning through mid afternoon for many of us. The high up to 45 degrees.

We cloud up again Sunday night ahead of another disturbance sliding through the region. That will kick off some scattered showers late in the Tri-Cities late mixing with some wintry precip in the higher terrain. A low of 39 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Stubborn clouds remain in place Monday with areas of cold rain likely. The best chance of snow showers are confined to the mountains above 3,500 feet. 1 to 2 inches of snow possible in some those areas from Sunday night through Monday. The high temperature around 44 in the Tri-Cities.

Clouds and just enough available moisture where a spotty rain or snow shower is in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low 40s with lows around freezing.



Have a wonderful rest of the weekend!