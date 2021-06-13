Storm Team 11: Break from heat and humidity not here just yet

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 13, 2021



Some heat and humidity relief moves in after Monday. It will be a much quieter week of weather as well with very limited rain chances through Wednesday!



Scattered T-Showers Tonight

With that said, we have a 40% chance of rain tonight. We’ve had some storms moving through Kentucky, West Virginia and parts of southwest Virginia. East Tennessee may see some rain and hear a few rumbles particularly through Midnight or 2 AM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. A low near 65 degrees.



Hot But Drying Out Monday

Clouds, fog and maybe a shower early in the day Monday. It will turn mostly sunny by noon. Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia with upper 80s in the Tri-Cities.



Passing clouds Monday night. A mild low of 61 degrees, upper 50s in spots.



Not As Humid Starting Tuesday

Partly cloudy Tuesday. Not as hot with a high of 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 70s in southwest Virginia and near 70 degrees in the mountains. Perhaps a stray light shower from Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday thanks to a couple weak upper level disturbances nearby. We’re talking a 20% rain chance overall or less.



Low temperatures Wednesday through Friday morning will be in the 50s! Some upper 40s are possible in the mountains, especially Thursday morning.



Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will be very much under control.



Quiet Late Week

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 80 to 82 degrees.



Warmer Friday with highs in the mid 80s. It should be dry.

Weekend Rain Threat

Another system approaches late Friday night and especially over the weekend, which will start to drive up our rain chances. Expect at least scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday along with a muggier feel once again.