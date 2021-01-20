Storm Team 11: Blustery conditions today and a bright afternoon

Blustery Day

A cold front will deliver a fresh dose of winter cold with gusty winds and cooler conditions today. Winds will remain blustery throughout the day especially in the mountains where a wind advisory is in effect. Temperatures will be in the low 40’s in the Tri-Cities, with mid 30’s in the mountains.

Next Weather Maker

Moisture returns Thursday morning initially as a wintry mix, transitioning to mostly rain across the region through the day.

Weekend Outlook

We will enjoy some dry weather Friday and into the weekend along with sunshine and seasonable 40’s, nearing 50 by Sunday.

Longer-term Outlook

A stronger system moves into the region first thing Monday with a soggy set-up as widespread rain is expected.